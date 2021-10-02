CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

It’s time to spend on other needs (letter)

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress is intensely debating whether we can afford a $3.5 trillion commitment to our nation’s physical and social infrastructure over the next 10 years. Yet Congress routinely commits over $700 billion a year — or more than $7 trillion over 10 years — to the infrastructure of war via the Pentagon, which has yet to pass an audit. Our wars create intense human suffering abroad and lifelong trauma for many warriors and their families. Are we really any safer?

