It’s time to spend on other needs (letter)

Kudos to the writer of the Oct. 4 letter “Biden criticism is misplaced,” regarding President Joe Biden being criticized for the handling of our Afghanistan withdrawal. I believe that the writer’s points against the criticism were clear and right on target. I'm tired of the daily criticism and whining regarding mask-wearing, COVID-19 vaccination, politics, etc. Your rights are not being taken from you. If you wear your seat belt and stop and look when you are at a red light, you are following American laws that exist for your health and safety.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO