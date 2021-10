Customers wined and dined at various wineries during the Sierra Oro Farm Trail Sunday as part of a month-long harvest festival celebration. During the month of October, customers can purchase a $40 Farm and Wine pass, which opens the doors to Butte County specialty farms and wineries where visitors can stroll through farms, pick fresh apples and pumpkins, sample tasty artisan olive oils, specialty nuts and award-winning wines, all while getting to know the dedicated local farmers and winemakers at 31 farms and wineries, according to the Sierra Oro website.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO