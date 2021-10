The previous grand prix could have been Lando Norris’ career’s first victory yet the rain had other plans. With just two laps to go, Sochi proved out to be a devastating track for the young Brit as his car couldn’t adjust accordingly and with Lewis Hamilton on your back, not many can remain to be calm. However, even after the slip up, Norris is coming fourth in the world championship and can very well challenge for the third spot on the podium.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO