The North Platte volleyball team snapped a five-game losing streak when the Panthers swept Hamilton for the second time this season on Sept. 23. Following a 2-0 victory over the Hornets in the KCI Tournament on Aug. 28, the Panthers didn’t allow their conference rival to win a set in the regular season rematch. The first set was the most dominating set that North Platte has played all year as it only allowed two points.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO