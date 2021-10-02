Quick 5: Linda House

Mary Linda Carmine, age 70, of Goldvein, Virginia, died on Sept. 30, 2021. Mary loved to help others and was known for her love of the color turquoise and her skillful knitting. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Carey Francis Carmine, and her two sons, Christopher Francis Carmine and Gregory Scott Carmine. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Witt (Andrew); granddaughters, Mallory Childress, Vivian Carmine, and great-granddaughter, Heaven. Her two sisters, Maria (Danny) and Sandra (Lyle) also survive her. The family received friends at Hogg Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. a funeral service conducted by the Rev. Warren Singleton took place in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, with interment following at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. In memory of Mary, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852.

GOLDVEIN, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO