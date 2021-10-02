CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Vikings' defensive revival can be traced to Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen

By Courtney Cronin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. -- One entered this season coming off neck surgery; the other played elsewhere in 2020 and came back to an entirely differently role. Yet once Minnesota Vikings teammates Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen step on the field and glance at each other before the ball is snapped -- a look that affirms the two are in the process of becoming a quarterback’s worst nightmare -- there is little doubt in their pass-rushing prowess. Over five of the past six seasons, when Hunter and Griffen are on the field together, the Vikings’ pressure rate (32%), sack rate (8.3%) and yards per play (5.0) lead the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

