CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Federal Low-Interest Loans Now Available for Those Affected by Ida Remnants

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians impacted by Hurricane Ida remnants that caused significant damage (Aug. 31 – Sept. 5), that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has made financial aid available to survivors. “Individuals and businesses are still recovering from the devastating storm damage caused by...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Hill International to Provide Construction Management Services for the PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 Project

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced that it has been selected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to provide construction management (CM) services for the $200 million PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 project. The project has three components: Section C, Section D30, and Section E Remainder. From I-276 MP...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

The Penn Mutual Life Makes Contribution to Expand Veterans Support at The American College of Financial Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The American College of Financial Services announced a significant contribution of $3 million over ten years by The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company to expand programs and services provided by The College in support of the veterans community. Penn Mutual, a leading provider of life insurance since 1847 focused on helping the people they work with get stronger, is the founding sponsor and strategic partner of the American College Center for Veterans Affairs, launching new initiatives this month to better serve the community.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Dauphin, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Announces Free Substance Use Education, Prevention Tool for Commonwealth Workforce

HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf Administration’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) recently announced the availability of a free online tool for Pennsylvania’s workforce to enhance education and awareness about substance use disorder (SUD). The tool – called Just Five – is a self-paced program that aims to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and provide education about SUD prevention and treatment.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Meridian Named Top Performing Bank

MALVERN, PA — For the second year in a row Meridian Bank has earned a spot on Piper Sandler’s “Sm-All Stars,” its list of top-performing U.S. small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, a leading middle-market investment bank and institutional securities firm, publishes this list annually in order to “uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world,” according to the report. To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and needed to out-perform industry medians in the following metrics: Earnings per share (EPS) growth, loan growth, deposit growth, and return on average equity (ROAE). Meridian ranked third on the Sm-All Stars List in EPS growth at 155%, compared to the national median of 27.7%. Meridian ranked second on the list in return on average equity at 27.2%, compared to the national median of 11%.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Recro Reports Inducement Grants for New Staff

EXTON, PA — Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) announced the recent expansion of its team through the addition of new employees to support product development, business development, quality, technical operations, functional support roles and to enhance leadership in the company’s San Diego operations. Notably, Recro has appointed Tim Bourque as...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Wilmington Second Chance Employment Collaborative to Host Employment and Expungement Expo

WILMINGTON, DE — The Second Chance Employment Collaborative is an initiative launched with anchor funding from JPMorgan Chase that connects justice-involved citizens with stable career pathways in high-growth sectors such as banking, IT, and healthcare. The collaborative announced the first in a series of Employment and Expungement Expos aimed at providing justice involved citizens with much needed resources and opportunities.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
MyChesCo

$30 Million Investment Announced in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE, DE — New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle, co-chair of Community Services committee Penrose Hollins, and Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently announced a $30 million dollar investment in New Castle County affordable housing programs into unincorporated New Castle County.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces Expansion of Federal Disaster Declaration

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that the federal government recently granted his request for Public Assistance to reimburse state agencies, county and municipal governments and other eligible private non-profits for costs associated with heavy rainfall and severe flooding associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida to parts of Pennsylvania from August 31 to September 5, 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces CFO Transition

HORSHAM, PA — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) announced that Mr. Christopher Lesovitz, STRATA’s current Controller, was recently named Chief Financial officer. He succeeds Matthew Hill, who has decided to leave effective October 15, 2021 to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Lesovitz will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective October 16.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Applications#Personal Loans#Pennsylvanians
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf Visits Clemens Food Group, Tours Construction in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf joined Clemens Food Group leaders, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Sen. Maria Collett, Rep. Steve Malagari and members of the Governor’s Action Team to tour the construction of the company’s new facility in Montgomery County. The Wolf Administration supported the project which will expand the business operations and create new jobs in the region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Give Tax Withholding a Fresh Look as 2021 Year-End Nears

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that the last quarter of 2021 is a good time to check withholding. Life brings constant changes to individual financial situations. Events like marriage, divorce, a new child or home purchase can all be reasons to adjust withholding. The convenient...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy