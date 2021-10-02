Ige extends COVID-19 measures

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines began, one issue that has been of focus is racial equity in COVID-19 vaccination rates. Ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccinations is important given that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color and may widen underlying disparities in health. Data are key for identifying disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates and directing resources and efforts to address them. However, there are gaps in the federally reported COVID-19 vaccination data by race/ethnicity from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To help fill these gaps in federal data, KFF and others have conducted ongoing analysis of state-reported vaccination data by race and ethnicity and regular COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor surveys with adults. These data have provided further insight into COVID-19 vaccination patterns by race/ethnicity, but also are subject to limitations. This brief provides an overview of these data sources, discusses their limitations, and explains why their findings may vary.

5 DAYS AGO