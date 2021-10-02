Forum on Faith: What we learn from the failings of a New Milford slave owner
"Our faith is over 2,000 years old; our thinking is not.". This saying is one of the ways that the United Church of Christ proclaims out particular pride in a history of learning from the past and adapting to the present. As I arrived in June as the pastor of the First Congregational Church in New Milford, I stood on the historic green in the shadow of the steeple and wondered about the faithful people who were here for hundreds of years. How did their thinking impact society?
