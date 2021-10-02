CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

26 new COVID-19 cases Friday

 9 days ago

LIHU‘E — Friday, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 26 new cases of COVID-19, five visitors and 21 residents. Of the new cases, eight are children and 18 are adults. Eight of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 18 cases are considered community-acquired. Thirteen of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or tied to an active cluster. The remaining five community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.

KDHO: 18 new cases Tuesday

LIHU‘E — Tuesday, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 18 new COVID-19 cases. All are residents; three children and 15 adults. One of the new cases is related to mainland travel. The remaining 17 cases are considered community-acquired. Twelve of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining five community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.
Newswatch 16

Breakthrough coronavirus cases rising in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows more vaccinated Pennsylvanians are becoming infected with COVID-19 and ending up in hospitals. More than one out of every four new cases over the last month in the commonwealth were in vaccinated individuals. It's the same for hospitalizations,...
County asks to dissolve tier system

LIHU‘E — The County Kaua‘i moved forward this week with plans to repeal the COVID-19 tier system as local spread of the virus continued. Emergency Rule No. 27, which was submitted to Gov. David Ige earlier this week, would do away with the six-tiered system while maintaining statewide restrictions and guidelines, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced. Ige will have to approve the new rule before it can take effect.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Church Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday As State Reports 1,200 New Cases And 20 Deaths

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Health Department reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 20 new deaths. But the positivity rate did go down to 3.7 percent and more Marylanders are choosing to get vaccinated. The virus continues to be a serious concern for health officials in Maryland. The state is reporting more than 1,000 new cases each day. And for anyone who’s not vaccinated there’s still a higher risk of hospitalization and death. That’s why they’re continuing to hold these vaccine clinics to get everyone protected. The push to get Marylanders vaccinated against COVID-19 is not letting up. “We want to make...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,017 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 919 are confirmed cases and 98 are probable cases. Four of the new deaths happened in September and two were in October. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group, and four were 65 years or older. There have been 8,439 total hospitalizations and 125,240 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,203. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Updates Data On Staff Vaccinations At Nursing Homes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Seventeen nursing homes or congregate living facilities have 100% of staffers with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 100 other facilities across the state have reached a rate of 91% or better, according to new data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday. “During the past ten weeks, the percentage of nursing facility staff in the state who are vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19 has increased by 10.1 percent,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Furthermore, the vast majority of nursing facilities are now reporting their data on...
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
Washington Examiner

DC's extended coronavirus 'emergency' isn't about the coronavirus at all

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city’s state of emergency into 2022 even though there have been fewer than a dozen coronavirus deaths over the past month and local transmission remains at a seven-day average rate of 20 new daily cases per 100,000 people. The vaccination rates in the district are also well above average, with more than 70% of residents either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WASHINGTON, DC
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

