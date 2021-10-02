26 new COVID-19 cases Friday
LIHU‘E — Friday, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 26 new cases of COVID-19, five visitors and 21 residents. Of the new cases, eight are children and 18 are adults. Eight of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 18 cases are considered community-acquired. Thirteen of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or tied to an active cluster. The remaining five community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.www.thegardenisland.com
Comments / 0