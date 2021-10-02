CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Lowering tax rates can bring in more revenue

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is amazing that politicians and the press cannot understand the difference between tax rate and tax revenue. The data is evident going back to the early 20th century. Under Presidents Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge, tax rates for the wealthiest Americans were cut from 73% to 24% between 1921 and 1928. Revenue collected from that group increased from $210 million in 1921 to $650 million in 1928. More than three times as much.

