Hocking Hills Bigfoot Conference to benefit children’s camp
SOUTH BLOOMINGVILLE — The search for Sasquatch continues in the Hocking Hills today (Saturday) at the 2021 Hocking Hills Bigfoot Conference. Held at Camp Oty’Okwa, 24799 Purcell Rd., the Hocking Hills Bigfoot Conference returns for its fifth annual installment to fundraise for the central Ohio branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. According to its website, the Hocking Hills Bigfoot Conference is a one-day charity event for Camp Oty’Okwa’s camper scholarships.www.logandaily.com
Comments / 0