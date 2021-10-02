Logan city recreation flag football results

The Redskins’ Kellen Bazell scored a touchdown on a run in the second quarter; the point after touchdown failed. The Packers’ Drake Miller ran in a touchdown in the second quarter; the point after touchdown failed to put the score at 6-6. The Redskins scored a touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters on runs by Kyler Barrell and Parker Cole. They converted the point after on the last TD, for a final score of 19-6. The Redskins now have a record of 1-0, and the Packers 0-1.