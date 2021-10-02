Girls’ soccer team comes from behind to tie Unioto

LOGAN – On Thursday the Lady Chiefs varsity soccer team tied Unioto 2-2 at home. Both the first and second half was an even exchange of both teams attacking and stopping each other. Six minutes into the game Unioto scored on cross, finding a player at the far post from a momentary loss of coverage, but other than that the Lady Chiefs played solid defense the entire night. Going into halftime the Lady Chiefs were down 1–0.