16-year-old arrested after Portsmouth shooting lands 15-year-old in hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Dale Drive that landed another teen in the hospital Friday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 10:52 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene to find the victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffering from a critical gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His condition is currently unknown.

On Saturday, detectives announced they have identified a suspect, a 16-year-old boy.

The suspect has been charged with Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm, Underage Possession of a Firearm and Firearm by Felon.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.