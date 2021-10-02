Suspect in custody after Craven County deputy shot during welfare check

View more in
Craven County, NC
Related
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The pilots union accused the company of a botched response to what it said would have been a minor challenge for other airlines.
Navy engineer, wife allegedly tried to sell nuclear submarine secrets
A U.S. Navy engineer and his wife were charged with sending restricted naval data internationally, with the intention of selling it, court records show.
Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
LONDON (AP) — British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her. Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001, when...
Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state
Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California beach that was closed more than a week ago because of a leak of crude oil from an undersea pipeline reopened on Monday, far sooner than many expected,. City and state beaches in Huntington Beach reopened after water quality tests revealed no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for Beatles split
Paul McCartney said he didn't break up the Beatles, it was the late John Lennon who did. McCartney insisted he wanted to keep the group together.
WDVM 25
612
Followers
332
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.https://LocalDVM.com
Comments / 0