Starting October 1st and ending on November 24th Putnam County youth will be once again participating in the Peanut Butter Challenge which provides a critical food staple to those in need. Last year, Putnam County 4-H collected and donated over 70 jars of peanut butter to Feed the Need of Putnam County which works to end childhood hunger in the county. This year they are hoping to collect even more! This challenge is a UF/IFAS Extension wide effort throughout the state to better the communities we serve. The 4-H program is the youth development program of the University of Florida.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO