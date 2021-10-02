Liverpool vs Manchester City: Combined XI

Ahead of the Super Sunday clash at 16:30pm kick-off at Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester City, we take a look at the players from both teams and build the strongest combined XI possible, using the 4-3-3 formation. Players that are injured do not make it into the combined XI.

Goalkeeper

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The goalkeeper was an easy choice, Alisson Becker gets in ahead of Ederson in this combined XI. Alisson has proven to be the best and most consistent goalkeeper in the Premier League since his arrival, breaking records as a goalkeeper and helping Liverpool to win a Champions League and Premier League title.

Although Ederson has been very good for Man City, winning back-to-back golden gloves, Alisson is a level above, he is everything you want as a goalkeeper, and when it comes to clutch moments, Alisson is clear.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Both sets of defenders from both teams are very good, world-class to be more precise. But the strongest back four from both sides are as follows: Joao Cancelo, Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias, and Andrew Robertson.

As you can see, two of the Liverpool players have gotten into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The reason is simple, Van Dijk, and Robertson since arriving at Liverpool team have improved the defense from where it was before to where it is now, a more comfortable defense where fewer goals are conceded and more clean sheets are kept which has helped the team to win the Champions League and Premier League title.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

In other words, Liverpool has the best center-back in the world, and the best left-back in the world, when it comes to assists, no one competes with Andrew Robertson.

From the Manchester side, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo get into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate. The reason is similar to the Liverpool defenders, the impact those two have made since their arrival to Man City has been immense, conceded fewer goals, kept more clean sheets, and helped the team to win another Premier League title.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias, and Andrew Robertson

Midfielders

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The midfield selection is tough, as both midfielders from both teams are very good, but for me, the midfield three that get into the combined XI are as follows: Fabinho, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan.

Two of Man City's midfielders have got into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones.

The reason being is their consistency during their time at Man City, with one scoring goals from midfield every season in Gundogan and the other winning back to back PFA player of the year awards, scoring and assisting for fun in Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium midfielder has proven to be one of the best players in the world and it was evident when De Bruyne tied Thierry Henry for having the most assists in the Premier League.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

In the central defensive midfield role, Fabinho has made his way into the combined XI. It was the easiest choice as he is arguably the best CDM in the world.

He is everything you want in a holding midfielder, someone to sweep up the midfield, someone to turn defense into attack and someone to be integral in helping you to win trophies which Fabinho has done during his time at Liverpool.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The forward line is very simple, no debate, the attackers that get into the combined XI is Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Jack Grealish.

Two Liverpool players get into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, and Riyad Mahrez.

The reason is very much simple, goals, goals and goals. Salah and Jota are the pure definitions of a goalscorer, they will score every game, they will break records every game, especially Mo Salah who has proven time and time again to be one of the greatest forwards to ever play in the premier league.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

He has broken goalscoring records, he has won individual award and has broken numerous Premier League records set by legends, for example, Thierry Henry. Based on his current form, he is arguably the best player in the world.

On the Man City side, Jack Grealish gets ahead of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino into this combined XI.

The reason being is the fact that when Grealish plays you are guaranteed a goal and assist. Even in a poor start at City, he is still contributing to the goals and it won't be long until he gets into gear as he is a talented football player and one to watch this season.

Forwards: Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, and Jack Grealish

Combined XI

Here is the combined XI: Alisson, Cancelo, Van Dijk, Dias, Robertson, Fabinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Salah, Jota, and Grealish