CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Combined XI

By Velvishwan Sellathurai
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

Ahead of the Super Sunday clash at 16:30pm kick-off at Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester City, we take a look at the players from both teams and build the strongest combined XI possible, using the 4-3-3 formation. Players that are injured do not make it into the combined XI.

Goalkeeper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssFNl_0cEwySK700
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The goalkeeper was an easy choice, Alisson Becker gets in ahead of Ederson in this combined XI. Alisson has proven to be the best and most consistent goalkeeper in the Premier League since his arrival, breaking records as a goalkeeper and helping Liverpool to win a Champions League and Premier League title.

Although Ederson has been very good for Man City, winning back-to-back golden gloves, Alisson is a level above, he is everything you want as a goalkeeper, and when it comes to clutch moments, Alisson is clear.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlHWo_0cEwySK700
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Both sets of defenders from both teams are very good, world-class to be more precise. But the strongest back four from both sides are as follows: Joao Cancelo, Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias, and Andrew Robertson.

As you can see, two of the Liverpool players have gotten into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The reason is simple, Van Dijk, and Robertson since arriving at Liverpool team have improved the defense from where it was before to where it is now, a more comfortable defense where fewer goals are conceded and more clean sheets are kept which has helped the team to win the Champions League and Premier League title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzTic_0cEwySK700
(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

In other words, Liverpool has the best center-back in the world, and the best left-back in the world, when it comes to assists, no one competes with Andrew Robertson.

From the Manchester side, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo get into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate. The reason is similar to the Liverpool defenders, the impact those two have made since their arrival to Man City has been immense, conceded fewer goals, kept more clean sheets, and helped the team to win another Premier League title.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias, and Andrew Robertson

Midfielders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXD7I_0cEwySK700
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The midfield selection is tough, as both midfielders from both teams are very good, but for me, the midfield three that get into the combined XI are as follows: Fabinho, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan.

Two of Man City's midfielders have got into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones.

The reason being is their consistency during their time at Man City, with one scoring goals from midfield every season in Gundogan and the other winning back to back PFA player of the year awards, scoring and assisting for fun in Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium midfielder has proven to be one of the best players in the world and it was evident when De Bruyne tied Thierry Henry for having the most assists in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wujuJ_0cEwySK700
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

In the central defensive midfield role, Fabinho has made his way into the combined XI. It was the easiest choice as he is arguably the best CDM in the world.

He is everything you want in a holding midfielder, someone to sweep up the midfield, someone to turn defense into attack and someone to be integral in helping you to win trophies which Fabinho has done during his time at Liverpool.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXOnZ_0cEwySK700
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The forward line is very simple, no debate, the attackers that get into the combined XI is Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Jack Grealish.

Two Liverpool players get into the combined XI ahead of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, and Riyad Mahrez.

The reason is very much simple, goals, goals and goals. Salah and Jota are the pure definitions of a goalscorer, they will score every game, they will break records every game, especially Mo Salah who has proven time and time again to be one of the greatest forwards to ever play in the premier league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148ClL_0cEwySK700
Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

He has broken goalscoring records, he has won individual award and has broken numerous Premier League records set by legends, for example, Thierry Henry. Based on his current form, he is arguably the best player in the world.

On the Man City side, Jack Grealish gets ahead of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino into this combined XI.

The reason being is the fact that when Grealish plays you are guaranteed a goal and assist. Even in a poor start at City, he is still contributing to the goals and it won't be long until he gets into gear as he is a talented football player and one to watch this season.

Forwards: Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, and Jack Grealish

Combined XI

Here is the combined XI: Alisson, Cancelo, Van Dijk, Dias, Robertson, Fabinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Salah, Jota, and Grealish

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Andrew Robertson
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Riyad Mahrez
chatsports.com

Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias walk into our Liverpool vs Manchester City COMBINED XI, while in-form Mohamed Salah is a no-brainer... but in the battle of the Brazilians, who gets the nod in goal?

Manchester City broke an 18-year hoodoo last season with their first win at Anfield since 2003, as they thumped Liverpool 4-1. The City-Liverpool rivalry has dominated English football over the past five years, intensifying as the two sides vied for the title over the past three and, although early in the season, this weekend's clash could prove to be an early decider.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp's side host reigning champions at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?. England's top two clubs in recent times claimed the top rungs of the table going into the weekend, while recent title-tussle clashes between the league giants have typically been supercharged showdowns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Liverpool odds, picks: Soccer expert reveals Premier League best bets for Sunday, Oct. 3

It's a battle of English Premier League heavyweights Sunday when Liverpool hosts defending champion Manchester City in a critical early matchup at Anfield. Liverpool (4-2-0) is unbeaten in its nine games in all competitions this season, while Manchester City (4-1-1) lost 2-0 to PSG on Tuesday in the Champions League. The Citizens have allowed one goal in league play, but the Reds lead the EPL in goals. Manchester City is unbeaten in the last three meetings between these clubs, including a 4-1 win at Anfield in February. The series is fairly even, with Pep Guardiola's City team holding a 6-2-5 edge over Jurge Klopp and Liverpool since Guardiola took the reins in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Anfield#The Premier League#Alisson Becker Defenders#The Champions League
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
WORLD
The Independent

France come from behind to beat Spain in Nations League final as Kylian Mbappe seals win

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner as France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and win the Nations League on Sunday. Mikel Oyarzabal followed up his pair of semi-final assists against Italy with Spain’s opening goal, but Karim Benzema quickly hit back before Mbappe’s winner.It was a second successive comeback win for Didier Deschamps’s side after their thrilling 3-2 semi-final success against Belgium.Paul Pogba and Benzema linked up well early on, but Cesar Azpilicueta prevented the latter from setting up Mbappe.Hugo Lloris saved easily from Pablo Sarabia at the other end, while Azpilicueta again thwarted Benzema with a key block.France...
SOCCER
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Is Spain vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League final

France take on Spain in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad produced an emphatic fightback against Belgium in their semi-final earlier this week. Les Bleus had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s last-gasp winner in stoppage time secured their place in the final. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced a fantastic performance themselves to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run. Ferran Torres scored twice for Luis Enrique’s side either side of Leonardo Bonucci being...
SOCCER
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse backs England star Phil Foden to ‘go a long way’ in football

James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
WORLD
The Independent

Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from England Under-21s

Boss Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from his England Under-21s The Young Lions face Andorra on Monday having blown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.They sit third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic having played a game less, in the race to reach Euro 2023.England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw in Andorra a year ago and Carsley knows his young squad are not the finishing article.He said: “I’m often guilty of this, my expectation of this squad is I want them to be perfect every game. With the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Spain vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League final tonight

Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.France...
SOCCER
The Independent

Andorra vs England live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV

England take on Andorra in World Cup qualifying on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to cement their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of matches...
SOCCER
The Independent

Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.pic.twitter.com/pSLyRWXo4u— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) October 10, 2021“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.“A huge thank you to my Man City...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
171
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy