If COVID-19 restrictions ease and case counts surge again, Gov. David Ige warned Monday that a new round of restrictions could be even more severe. New restrictions were announced by Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in July, “and the case counts continued to increase for six weeks,” Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program Monday. “Until right before Labor Day we averaged 900 to 1,000 cases per day. I guess I’m a very conservative guy. I do know that if we relax the restrictions too much and we see a surge in cases, then the next restrictive period or the next time where we’re going to limit interactions will even be longer and probably be even more restrictive than right now.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO