TWD World Beyond season 2 directed by female directors

The second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is almost here and additional details on the final stretch of episodes are slowly but surely coming to light. Earlier this month, it was announced that Season 2 would feature the return of Pollyanna McIntosh's iconic villain Jadis, who originated on Walking Dead. It was also revealed that fans will be learning just what happened after she and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes flew off into the unknown in that helicopter. Plus, they'll also get an understanding of the alliances she’s made over the years. Now, World Beyond co-creator Matt Negrete has provided some additional details in regard to how the series will handle Jadis’ long-awaited reappearance.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO