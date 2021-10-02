Curry Cornelius Dukes, 87, husband of Mary Nunnery Dukes, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born Dec. 25, 1933, in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Sam Curry Dukes and Carrie Evans Dukes. Mr. Dukes was a member of Northside Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and other duties for many years. He retired from Sumter School District 2 in 1997. He never met a stranger, would go out of his way to speak to someone he knew and always prayed for those around him. He shared his birthday with Jesus and never missed an opportunity to talk to others about salvation. He was an exceptional example of a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed by many.