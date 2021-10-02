Martha Lee Givens, 79, departed her earthly journey on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Born on March 27, 1942, in Sumter County, she was a daughter of the late Marshall and Esabella Lonon Capers. Ms. Martha, or Mother Givens, as she was affectionately known by her community and church family, was a member of Crossroad Christian Fellowship Ministry. She attended the public schools of Sumter County. Additionally, Mother Givens held the positions of childcare provider for 20 years and private duty nurse for 26 years. She was a pillar of her community and acting mother to many besides her own. She expressed her love for family and friends through her cooking, visits and phone conversations.