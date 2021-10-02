Trea Turner homers twice as Dodgers extend slim division hopes
Trea Turner had a grand slam among his two home runs, Matt Beaty hit a go-ahead blast and the Los Angeles Dodgers remained alive to earn at least a tie for the National League West title by rallying for an 8-6 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Despite the win, the Dodgers still experienced a loss as veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw left the game with discomfort in his left forearm.www.dailydodgers.com
