Trea Turner homers twice as Dodgers extend slim division hopes

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrea Turner had a grand slam among his two home runs, Matt Beaty hit a go-ahead blast and the Los Angeles Dodgers remained alive to earn at least a tie for the National League West title by rallying for an 8-6 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Despite the win, the Dodgers still experienced a loss as veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw left the game with discomfort in his left forearm.

