Steelers need to score points in the 1st quarter against the Packers

By Michelle Kotts
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers’ play has not looked good in 2021, and there is no sugar-coating it. Sure there are many reasons why, but one specific reason looms large. A glaring stat came to life during the Bengals game in that Pittsburgh has not scored any points in the first quarter for ten consecutive games. Sure not scoring in the first quarter is not the be-all-end-all of a football game, and a team can still win in the last three quarters. However, for the Steelers, not scoring in the first quarter has more dire consequences.

