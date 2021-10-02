Column by Manning Pastor Sam Livingston: The hedge
A row of bushes or small trees planted to form a continuous barrier between properties is a beautiful sight to behold. Depending on the thickness of the bushes, the hedge can act as a fence. Neighbors often plant such shrubs to divide the two properties. The planter or owner of the hedge typically places the bushes within the property line to leave room for growth and maintenance. The last thing any property owner wants to be involved in is a dispute over property lines. It is a good practice to identify your property land markers first before plants are installed to be used as a hedge row.
