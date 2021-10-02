CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

CAROLYN CARROLL

 9 days ago

Carolyn Carroll, age 75, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES HUDSHON

Christopher James Hudshon, 35, husband of Courtney Groff, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. He was born on Dec. 17, 1985, in Santa Clarita, California, a son of the late Porter Hudshon and Karen L. Johnson Gaines. Job's Mortuary Inc., 312 S. Main...
SUMTER, SC
JOHN ALVIN TALLENT

John Alvin Tallent, age 52, beloved husband of 33 years to Pamela Jean Baugh Tallent, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
BARBARA OLIVER MOFFATT

Barbara Oliver Moffatt was born on Dec. 15, 1958, in Mayesville, the youngest daughter of the late Carrie Smith. She was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Barbara was a faithful member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter, where...
SUMTER, SC
Fond memories of Carolyn Shoemaker

One clear evening during the summer of 2019, I was using Pegasus, one of my childhood friend Carl’s telescopes, at our annual Adirondack Astronomy Retreat. When my cellphone began to ring, I picked it up with some surprise. At the other end of the line was Carolyn Shoemaker. I was thrilled to hear from her, as it had been some time since our last contact. Carolyn was doing well, except for a mild loss of hearing. She had called to say that since her daughter and son-in-law had moved to New Mexico, she would be living at the Peaks, a comfortable assisted living facility in Flagstaff. My colleague Brent Archinal gave me her cell phone number. I was able to speak with her again a few months later. I wanted to find a way to increase the frequency of our conversations. “You speak with your brother Richard every Monday,” Wendee commented, and suggested, “Why not call Carolyn every Monday as well?
VAIL, AZ
ROBERT PRINGLE

Robert Pringle, 72, beloved husband of Roberta Pearson Pringle, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Agape Hospice House, Columbia. Born in Sumter County, he was a son of the late Gurney and Lutisher Singleton Pringle. A public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
EUGENE RHINEHART III

Eugene Rhinehart III, 31, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Sumter. He was born on Nov. 12, 1989, in Sumter, a son of Jennifer Brunson Jones and the late James Major. The family will receive friends at the home, 455 New Castle St., Sumter, SC 29154. Job's...
SUMTER, SC
JAMES BERNARD CANTEY

CONYERS, Ga. - James Bernard Cantey, 69, husband of Ruth Pinkney Cantey, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta. He was born on Jan. 4, 1952, a son of the late James and Ruth Williams Cantey. Public viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m....
SUMTER, SC
JOSEPH VICTOR MCDONALD

Joseph Victor McDonald, 63, husband of Deborah Jackson McDonald, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. He was born on Oct. 25, 1957, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a son of the late Julius and Daisy Henting McDonald. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests...
SUMTER, SC
Northwest Carroll Library - Yeoman

"The Basics of DNA Testing for Ancestry" will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct 7, hosted at our Main Library in Delphi. Guest speaker will be Robert Sliwinski MS, a biologist and genetic genealogist, will present the program. He will discuss the various types of DNA used in testing and their origins, the current DNA tests available, and what can be expected from the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MICHELANGELO WATKINS

Michelangelo Watkins, 46, was born on April 11, 1975, in Sumter, a son of the late Rev. Joseph Sr. and Janie Phillips Watkins. He departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Fort Dix, New Jersey. The family will celebrate his life at noon on Friday at Salem Chapel...
SUMTER, SC
Carolyn Louise Byrd Snodgrass

Carolyn Louise Byrd Snodgrass, 77, born in Charleston on December 3, 1943, was greeted by her Lord Jesus Christ, and welcomed home to heaven on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Benny Ray Snodgrass, son Kenneth Snodgrass, daughter Katherine Snodgrass, her parents Wallace J. and Virginia Byrd and brother Wallace E. Byrd.
OBITUARIES
JOHNNIE MCMILLAN

Johnnie McMillan, 88, widower of Mae Jennings McMillan, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sumter Health and Rehab Facility. Born on Feb. 2, 1933, in Sumter, he was a son of Clarence and Beulah Richardson McMillan. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that face masks and social...
SUMTER, SC
At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
LEON SCOTT JR.

Leon Scott Jr., 70, was born on Dec. 26, 1950, in Charleston, a son of the late Leon Sr. and Georgianna Glover Scott. He departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6...
SUMTER, SC
MILTON BRADLEY JR.

Milton Bradley Jr., 53, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 13, 1968, in Sumter, a son of Annie Bell Pack Bradley and the late Milton Bradley Sr. The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, 4270 Cotton...
SUMTER, SC
Blessing of the Animals at Carroll College

Carroll College held its annual Blessing of the Animals on Monday, which is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The feast commemorates the life of St. Francis, who was born in the 12th century and is the Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals and the environment. It is a popular day for pets to be “blessed.” This year's blessing, provided by Friar Marc Lenneman, included over a dozen dogs, two miniature horses and a cat, many of them a part of Carroll's Anthrozoology program. In previous years, fish and hedgehogs have also been in attendance.
ANIMALS
SHARON DENISE VAUGHN KEMP

Sharon Denise Vaughn Kemp was born on July 24, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James Sr. and Mable R. Vaughn. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at National Healthcare in Sumter, she entered into eternal rest. Sharon, affectionately known as Neesie, attended the public schools of Sumter...
SUMTER, SC
Sumter SPCA's Karena is gentle, playful purr machine

Karena is a housebroken 10-week-old silver tabby American shorthair. She is super with other kittens and children. Karena is a very cuddly, loving and affectionate girl who adores hugs and kisses. She is a little purr machine who is gentle and playful. The Sumter SPCA is located at 1140 S....
SUMTER, SC
Column by Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: All can be saved by the grace of God

I want to say "thank you" for allowing our ministry to serve your heart today! Our devotional thought for today is "The Blessing of a Whosoever Salvation," and my text is in Revelation 22:17, where we read, "And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely." (KJV) This is considered the last invitation in all of the Word of God to anyone who would want to know Jesus Christ as their Savior. This verse says "And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely." There are those today who feel as though the gift of salvation is only available to a select few, that only the "predestined elect" can enter heaven and all of the rest have no hope.
SUMTER, SC

