The Maple Leafs lost their second game of the preseason last night, as a rough approximation of Toronto’s team fell 5-2 to a rough approximation of Montreal’s. While most Leaf fans are understandably impatient with moral victories and eager for actual victories, this is the preseason, and nothing really matters. So it’s fine to note the Leafs actually dominated play at 5v5 last night, and just got clobbered on the penalty kill. Hopefully they improve at the latter game state as the roster takes shape.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO