La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Betis Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Villarreal vs Real Betis: Villarreal CF will be in action against Real Betis in match-day eight of the La Liga 2021/22 season on the 3rd of October. Villarreal have proven a tough nut to crack for opposition attackers, and have registered as many as 5 draws in their first seven matches. Unai Emery’s side have shown some negative tactics over the past couple of matches, where they look to waste as much time possible to stop the other side from getting into the game. Although it paid off against Real Madrid at the weekend, as they were able to get a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, it did not help against Manchester United in the Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a final minute winner to deny them a point.