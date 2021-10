Robin Lehner has been speaking out on the ease and frequency NHL clubs hand out powerful pain killers to players in order to get them back on the ice. More than likely players would be sitting out games resting and recovering from injury if it weren't for the widespread use of opiates and other powerful meds not commonly prescribed to folks like you and I. And combined with the 'next man up' mantra, many fringe NHL'ers are forced to decide between their health and safety and staying in the lineup protecting their roster spot.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO