3 Matchups the Broncos can exploit against the Ravens

It’s another week and another win for the Denver Broncos if we here at Mile High Report have anything to say about it. Most of us have the Broncos beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a close tight-knit game, but one staffer went full optimism predicting a blowout for Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos. I don’t know about that, but we’ll see! Collectively, we have the Broncos winning 24-20 over the Ravens.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO