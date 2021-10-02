CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Matchups the Broncos can exploit against the Ravens

By Just_JoRo
Mile High Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens are the first playoff contender Denver will face off against this season. A unique offense spearheaded by a former MVP in Lamar Jackson is going to stress every level of the Fangio defense, while Wink Martindale’s pressure scheme will surely test the Broncos pass protection. The contest could be close, so much so that Denver would be wise to press every advantage to come out with the win.

