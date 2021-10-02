This Week’s Top 5: Merrill Pulls Clients from Trainees, Ameriprise Broker’s Case Heads to the Supreme Court, And More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals said Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, must hire a lawyer before he can make oral arguments in his appeal. In an order, Judge Matthew Johnson wrote that oral arguments are not be permitted for the ex-officer because he is not represented in his appeal. “If [Chauvin] later obtains counsel, however, he may file a motion with this court requesting oral argument,” the judge wrote. This development comes just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the denial of Chauvin’s request for a public defender....

