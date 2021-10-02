This Week’s Top 5: Merrill Pulls Clients from Trainees, Ameriprise Broker’s Case Heads to the Supreme Court, And More
The firm pulled clients from around 200 trainees in the new Advisor Development Program and will distribute them to established Merrill brokers. The justices will hear in early November arguments by a Louisiana financial advisor who seeks to have a state court vacate a Finra arbitration panel ruling rather than abide by a federal court’s confirmation.www.advisorhub.com
Comments / 0