This Week’s Top 5: Merrill Pulls Clients from Trainees, Ameriprise Broker’s Case Heads to the Supreme Court, And More

By AdvisorHub Staff
advisorhub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firm pulled clients from around 200 trainees in the new Advisor Development Program and will distribute them to established Merrill brokers. The justices will hear in early November arguments by a Louisiana financial advisor who seeks to have a state court vacate a Finra arbitration panel ruling rather than abide by a federal court’s confirmation.

www.advisorhub.com

advisorhub.com

Exclusive: Merrill Strips Trainees of Their Client Books

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management has stripped around 200 would-be advisors of their clients in the latest in a series of dramatic changes to its broker training program. The details of the policy change were laid out to local managers of the Advisor Development Program in a letter earlier this month from Eric Schimpf, co-head of Merrill’s advisor training, and Susan Axelrod, the firm’s chief supervisory officer. The firm gave the managers until September 16 to remove the clients, who were sent to a pool to be distributed to established Merrill brokers, according to the letter.
ECONOMY
advisorhub.com

State Regulators Propose Fix to Mounting Unpaid Arb Awards

The North American Securities Administrators Association unveiled this week proposed model rules through which state regulators could revoke licenses of state-registered investment advisors and broker-dealers who stiff investors who won awards against them in arbitration. If states adopt the rules, they “would make it an unethical business practice” for broker-dealers...
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
advisorhub.com

First Republic Lands $10-Mln Trio of Wells Fargo Private Bankers

First Republic Bank continues to lean on recruiting to beef up its advisor force and has hired a team generating $10 million in annual revenue at Wells Fargo & Co.’s ultra-high net worth private banking business in San Francisco, according to a source familiar with the move. The group is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Demands Review Of Plan To Transform Postal Service

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service to present Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service to the commission for a hearing on the record and an advisory opinion. “Without the Postal Regulatory Commission’s statutorily-required review, the public will not have the opportunity to give Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Court Says Derek Chauvin Can’t Make Oral Arguments In Appeal Without Hiring Attorney

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals said Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, must hire a lawyer before he can make oral arguments in his appeal. In an order, Judge Matthew Johnson wrote that oral arguments are not be permitted for the ex-officer because he is not represented in his appeal. “If [Chauvin] later obtains counsel, however, he may file a motion with this court requesting oral argument,” the judge wrote. This development comes just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the denial of Chauvin’s request for a public defender....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Tampa

Man Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Wire Fraud And Securities Fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW44 News At 10)– Mark Melnick has pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud arising from a years-long scheme to manipulate the prices of short-term call options in large, publicly traded companies. Melnick is the second defendant to plead guilty for his participation in this scheme. In December 2020, Bart Ross also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud. “Melnick and others involved in this scheme profited not because of their financial acumen, but simply by cheating,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R Erskine. “We will prosecute...
PUBLIC SAFETY
advisorhub.com

Bank of America, JPMorgan Make It More Expensive to Stay Unvaxxed

Bank of America on Friday notified employees, including those at its brokerage Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, that if they submit proof of their vaccination against Covid 19 by year-end to the company, they will preserve 100% of an annual $500 wellness credit per person. The credit will be applied to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
advisorhub.com

SEC Enforcement Chief Warns of Harsher Sanctions, Even for First Offenses

The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement unit on Thursday sent a wake-up call to broker-dealers that the agency will ratchet up fines and penalties as a more effective deterrent against misconduct. “We must design penalties that actually deter and reduce violations, and are not seen as an...
ECONOMY
advisorhub.com

Wells Nabs $1 Mln-Plus Producers in TX and OH, Loses Indie Broker to LPL

Wells Fargo Advisors’ recruiting gears kept churning with another “strong” round of hires from its rivals, according to a company spokeswoman who said the wirehouse last week brought in more than $675 million in total client assets under management. The largest producer on the move, 33-year industry veteran Myron “M....
TEXAS STATE
advisorhub.com

Merrill Offers $200 Payments to Vaccinated Staffers Who Return to Office

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is offering branch office personnel who have been regularly coming into the office $200 payments in exchange for confirming they are vaccinated against Covid-19, a company spokesman confirmed. The financial incentives, touted Wednesday in the sixth round of updates of Merrill’s eight-week Project Thunder campaign, are...
PUBLIC HEALTH

