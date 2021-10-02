Missouri vs Tennessee football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

College GameDay is HERE AGAIN! And we’re all settling in early for yet, another, early kick off. I’m not sure about you all but I’m kinda tired of the early kick. There’s very little time to settle in, you don’t get to watch any other football get going to set the mood. It’s just watching Celebrities pick featured games of the week with Rece Davis and then Lee Corso putting on a mascot head and then watching kick off.