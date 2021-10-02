This Age-Reversing Shampoo Has Won Over Shoppers With Thinning, Weakened Hair

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What’s the best shampoo for men? It’s impossible to pick a universal winner. The best shampoo is whichever one suits your individual concerns. Everyone's hair is different, and what works for a guy with coarse, dry hair is going to be very different than someone with oily coils. You might even need more than one on hand, depending on what need you’re serving. (If you’ve got thinning hair that's prone to dandruff, know that the strongest soldiers get the toughest battles, and know that we've got you.)

