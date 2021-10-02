This Age-Reversing Shampoo Has Won Over Shoppers With Thinning, Weakened Hair
Taking care of your scalp is as vital as taking care of the skin on your face, neck, and hands. As Michelle Blaisure, Bosley Professional Strength Certified Trichologist and Product and Technical Specialist, previously told InStyle, your hair begins to age right around the time fine lines begin to crop up, with studies showing that "about 50 percent of women have noticeable [hair] loss by age 50." If you haven't been as attentive to your scalp over the years, don't fret just yet — there are healing hair care formulas that can help reverse the damage of time.www.instyle.com
