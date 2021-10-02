CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, in which the two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement from Le Drian’s office. Diplomatic relations between the United...

AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. The international community is facing a tough balancing act trying to get urgently-needed aid to Afghans without endorsing Taliban rule. 
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber inside...
INDIA
b975.com

Verification of sanctions relief a top issue in nuclear talks -Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) – A main concern of Iran in any talks to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal would be around ways to verify the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday. The talks, which aim to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerquenews.net

United States to seek new trade talks with Beijing

WASHINGTON D.C.: While promising a new approach to economic relations with China, Trade Representative Katherine Tai stressed that the U.S. will take "all steps necessary" to protect its interests. Tai, who was appointed by President Joe Biden in April, added that she will seek new talks with Beijing, claiming China...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Iran's foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon -Ifax

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Talks on reviving Iran's nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received "signals" that...
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov agreed on the importance of a prompt return to mutual compliance by Iran and the U.S. with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The two sides additionally emphasized the importance of continued coordination on current topics in the bilateral relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Lucía Ramírez

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramírez today in Paris. Secretary Blinken and Vice President Ramírez discussed the strong cooperation between the United States and Colombia on regional and global issues, including migration, defending democracy, sustainability, and economic security. Secretary Blinken and Vice President Ramírez discussed ongoing efforts to support the Venezuelan people as they work to restore democracy in their country. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and thanked Vice President Ramírez for Colombia’s support in addressing regional migration.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. team led by Blinken to hold security talks in Mexico on Friday

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Mexico City on Friday to lead a delegation for high-level security talks between the neighboring countries, the White House said on Monday. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other officials will...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Foreign Minister Alvarez here to the State Department and to Washington. We have had a chance to spend a fair bit of time together in various meetings and on the phone, but it’s especially good to have him here in person. And I think it’s evidence of the very strong partnership between the United States and the Dominican Republic. We have a diverse, vibrant economy. I think we’re going to talk about, I think, the potential for even more investment and trade.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan affirmed the enduring friendship and shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and the maritime principles that are foundational to the region. Building on Vice President Harris’ visit in August, both sides discussed further cooperation on supply chain resilience, space cooperation, and climate change, and exchanged views on regional challenges, including Burma. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister deepened cooperation between the two countries in regional capacity building. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding renewing the 10-year partnership of the U.S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program and emphasized climate change and environmental sustainability, with an understanding to include courses focused on these important topics each year.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting. They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability.
WORLD

