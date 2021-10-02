CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Week 6 recaps, highlights and two games to watch in Week 7

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockford: 4-0, 6-0 Hudsonville: 3-1, 3-3 The 6-0 Fighting Scots received a big game from quarterback Mason McKenzie, who was 8-of-9 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers, including Nick Fox, Justice Reed and Derrick Pennington Jr. McKenzie also rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries and two scores. Panthers quarterback Cole Tulgestke was 22-of-35 for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Mandsager had 6.5 tackles for Caledonia.

