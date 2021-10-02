JetBlue Mint Studio Review: The Most Comfortable Way to Fly Across the Atlantic

DENVER (CBS4) – Most foot traffic at Denver International Airport Sunday morning was moving smoothly. The Southwest Airlines ticket counter it was a different story. Long lines and stranded travelers crowded the hallway. Don was one of them. He is trying to get from Connecticut to Las Vegas. (credit: CBS) “We basically came into the airport in Hartford this morning and the flight was actually canceled,” he said. He’s been improvising his vacation ever since. “From the moment they told us in Hartford ‘I was thinking about what we do next,” he said. “Let’s book us here to Denver and then we will see if...

