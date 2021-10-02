CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Clams and doughnuts: Ravinder Bhogal’s recipes for cooking with beer

By Ravinder Bhogal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKTCa_0cEwul0C00
Photograph: Ola O Smit/The Guardian. Food stylist: Esther Clark. Prop stylist: Anna Wilkins. Food assistant: Troy Willis.

In honour of Oktoberfest, I am cracking open some beer – but not just to sip on. The merits of beer extend well beyond just something to drink. Like wine, it is deeply flavourful, and the recent explosion of the beer market means there are some really exciting craft brews to try. While it pairs well with meat, beer can also be used in a more unexpected but wholly delicious way with fish and shellfish, to add funky acidity, or with sweet things such as chocolate and custard, to add deep, complex, malty notes.

Clams with wild mushrooms and beer (pictured top)

Like wine, beer has deep, complex flavours. To make the best of these clams, I like using a sour beer, such as Wild Beer Co’s Sleeping Lemons, which has a yeast strain with the funky flavour of preserved lemons.

Prep 15 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 4

4 slices

pancetta

100ml olive oil

200g assorted wild mushrooms

3 fat garlic cloves

garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 pinch

chilli flakes

250ml beer

800g clams

, soaked in cold water to remove grit, then drained

1 handful finely chopped parsley

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Zest of

1 lemon

Crusty bread

, to serve

Fry the pancetta in a hot frying pan until crisp and golden brown, then remove and drain on kitchen paper. Heat the olive oil in the same pan over a high heat, add the mushrooms and saute until golden and crusty. Add the garlic and chilli flakes, and saute until fragrant.

Meanwhile, bring the beer to a boil in a covered saucepan. Add the clams, cover again and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, for about four minutes, or until the clams open (discard any that do not).

Transfer the clams and 60ml of their cooking liquid to the mushroom pan, return the bacon to the pan, and toss to combine. Scatter over the parsley, season to taste with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and lemon zest, then tip into a serving bowl and serve with crusty bread.

  • click to buy these ingredients from Ocado
  • The Guardian aims to publish recipes for sustainable fish. For ratings in your region, check: UK; Australia; US.

Doughnuts with chocolate stout creme patissiere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYvQd_0cEwul0C00
Ravinder Bhogal’s doughnuts with chocolate stout creme patissiere.

These wonderful over-inflated orbs are nothing like commercial doughnuts. The sugar is restrained and they are filled with a rich, dark chocolate creme patissiere enhanced by the bitter notes of stout. A very grownup bite.

Prep 30 min

Prove 1 hr 45 min

Cook 45 min

Makes 12

7g dried yeast

60g caster sugar

300ml lukewarm milk

70g unsalted butter

500g plain flour

Oil

, for deep frying

For the filling

3 egg yolks

50g caster sugar

25g plain flour

25g cornflour

350ml stout beer

100g good-quality dark chocolate

, chopped into pieces

For the glaze

30g butter

100g honey

100g good-quality dark chocolate

, chopped into pieces

3

tbsp stout

To garnish

1 handful cacao nibs

Start by making the dough. Stir the yeast, one tablespoon sugar and the milk in a jug until the yeast dissolves, then set aside for 15 minutes, until frothy.

Combine the butter, remaining sugar and flour in a large bowl and roughly rub in the butter. Pour in the yeast mixture and mix until you have a shaggy dough. Knead on a surface dusted with flour until smooth, then put in a clean bowl, cover with a damp cloth and leave in a warm place for one hour, or until doubled in size.

Knock back the dough, then divide into 12 equal parts. Roll into balls, flatten slightly, then divide between two baking sheets lined with greaseproof paper. Cover again with a damp cloth and leave to rise for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the creme patissiere. Whisk the eggs and sugar in a medium bowl, then sift in the flour and cornflour and mix to a smooth paste. Heat the stout to a simmer, then add a little at a time to the egg mixture, whisking as you go.

Pour the custard back into a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Whisk for a minute and, once thickened, take off the heat, stir in the chocolate and leave it to melt. Once cooled, transfer to a piping bag with a metal nozzle.

Heat the oil to 180C, then fry the doughnuts in batches, turning regularly, for about five minutes, until golden all over and cooked through. Lift out, drain on absorbent paper and keep warm while you cook the rest.

Pierce the doughnuts with a skewer and push around the crumb on the inside to make room for the filling. Insert the nozzle and pipe in as much creme patissiere as you can, or until it oozes out.

To make the glaze, melt the butter, honey and chocolate in a small saucepan over a low heat, then add the beer and cook for two to three minutes, until smooth and glossy. Dip the top of each doughnut in the glaze, sprinkle over the cacao nibs and serve warm.

  • click to buy these ingredients from Ocado

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Doughnut#Beer#Food Drink#Clams#Wild Beer Co
goodhousekeeping.com

Krispy Kreme's Halloween doughnuts look so delicious

Launching in time for the spooky season, Krispy Kreme has announced its limited edition Halloween Dozen and it's called Krispy Skremes. We're all for terrifying yet tasty treats, so we are excited to give the new range a try. The Dozen includes the returning Jack O'Lantern favourite, alongside other ghoulish designs such as the Creepy Cobweb, Vampire Bat and Spooky Sprinkles doughnuts.
RESTAURANTS
People

Food For Halloween: How to Make Chocolate Churro Bats

Learn how to make the most delicious and on-theme recipes for your Halloween party!. Boring tweets just aren't going to fly this Halloween, so you'll want to make these cute, crunchy and super-charming churro bats. They only look complicated, so watch the "Food For...Halloween" video above to get the recipe that will have people going batty.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

What to eat at Christmas instead of turkey

The best advice I can give anyone panicking about the Christmas turkey is – don’t. Small producers, who tend to employ more local labour, report that it should be business as usual for them, though they do advise ordering early. If you can’t find a whole bird within your price...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eyewitness News

Something's Cooking: Smokin' With Chris

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - If you’re near Southington’s linear trail, you’ll get a a whiff of an American favorite, barbecue. Chris Conlon can smoke anything. "We do ribs. We do chicken," noted Conlon. Texas-style brisket, wings, and meatloaf like you’ve never tasted before. "And we flatten it on a sheet...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
hypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme and TGI Friday's Japan Link for Doughnut Burger and Flaming Chicken Sandwich

Krispy Kreme and TGI Friday’s Japan have teamed up to deliver their newest concoction, the Friday’s Signature Doughnut Burger. The two chains’ sweet and savory item is essentially a combination of Krispy Kreme and TGI Friday’s most iconic dishes — two Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts serve as the hamburger bun replacements, sandwiching an all-beef patty, sliced bacon, mozzarella cheese and Cajun onion rings that’s drizzled with TGI Friday’s “Nature Sauce,” which is crafted with sauteed garlic, cayenne pepper, Tabasco and Jack Daniels whiskey.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Dark Beer and Chocolate Cake Recipe

Amazingly delicious whippy flourless chocolate cake that you make your day! Simple but rich, well moist, and creamy at the top, this cake is perfect for any occasion. If you are wheat intolerant, then this cake is just for you! It will take you around 30 minutes to prepare it plus 50 minutes to cook. Try the recipe:
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Super Soft No-Cook Playdough Recipe Made with Cornstarch & Conditioner

This simple 2 ingredient playdough recipe requires no cooking and is easy for kids of all ages to make and play. This homemade playdough is one of our favorite easy recipes and results in hours of play!. This playdough recipe is the softest, almost silky play dough recipe. My kids...
RECIPES
East Bay Times

Savory pumpkin and squash recipes for fall cooking and cravings

Call it a seasonal collision, but fall’s splendidly bumpy, striped and oblong gourds are spilling onto the heirloom tomato tables at farmers markets around the Bay Area. And it won’t be long before temperatures dip — they will, right? — and the days stretch to the point that you’ll crave cozy sweaters and a warm bowl of winter squash soup.
OAKLAND, CA
Denver Post

Get Cooking: Recipes for loss of smell, taste after COVID-19

We’re told that SARS-CoV-2, like its cousin the common cold virus, will be with us for a long time. How odd that it remains the “new” coronavirus, two years on. And that means that, for certain people, its symptoms will occur for a long time, too. For the cook, the most telling symptom is the way COVID-19 sometimes wipes out a person’s sense of taste or smell, sometimes both.
DENVER, CO
providencejournal.com

Cook like they do in Sicily with these recipes

Last week, I offered an overview of the gastronomic paradise that is Sicily. It touched on everything from the Sicilian habit of dessert-parading-as-breakfast to the long tradition of street food, their penchant for prickly pears and a vibrant repertoire of dolci. In case the article made you hungry, and I hope it did, I have two recipes to share.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy