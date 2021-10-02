CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Public Hearing: Geesling Road Industrial (Z21-0010) The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption o…

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance regarding a request by John Powell Walker, Hilton, James Guy & Leigh Anna Family Living Trust, Wady and Betty Jean Hilton, and Steven E. Bowles for a zoning change from Mixed Use Neighborhood (MN) and Residential 6 (R6) to a Light Industrial (LI) District on 20.83 acres and from a Residential Rural (RR) to LI District on approximately 4.17 acres. The 25-acre site is generally located on the south side of E. University Drive approximately 880 feet east of Geesling Road and on the east side of Geesling Road, approximately 800 feet south of E. University Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.

