K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Score prediction, game time, betting line, TV

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. Chris Klieman and Skylar Thompson have been like Kryptonite to Oklahoma the past two seasons. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against the Sooners since Klieman took over as head coach and he named Thompson as Kansas State’s full-time starting quarterback. That is quite the winning streak, considering Oklahoma has gone 17-1 against the rest of the Big 12 during that time span.