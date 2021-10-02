Missouri Tigers football vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Kickoff time, prediction, TV info

Mizzou injuries: WR Mookie Cooper, DL Darius Robinson, out; WR Barrett Bannister, OL Case Cook, TE Niko Hea, questionable. The Missouri Tigers are 2-2 and set to face their second SEC foe of the season in Week 5. While the beginning of October might be early to call a game must-win, and maybe even slightly dramatic, the reality is that Mizzou needs four wins to reach a bowl game and only has four games left against teams not currently in the AP Top 25, three of which are at home — and this Saturday is one of them.