CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall St. kicks off October with broad rally on strong economic data

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, despite a seesaw opening of the session, all three key indices of Wall St. had rounded off the session in an upbeat tenure, setting off the final quarter of 2021 with a buoyant attitude following release of a raft of upbeat economic data, while media toplines citing US President Joe Biden’s involvement over a potential passage of a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill in the Capitol Hill, had sent investors’ optimism to cloud nine a day after witnessing a withering downturn.

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MarketWatch

Stocks open mixed, struggle for direction as earnings season looms

U.S. stocks were off to a mixed start Monday, struggling for direction in what's expected to be a holiday-thinned session as investors look ahead to earnings season kicking off in earnest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,384.54. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3% to 14,530.78. The Treasury market was closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges toward 5th straight gain as part of broad rally in China-based tech stocks

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. surged 5.2% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track for a fifth-straight gain, as part of a broad rally shares of China-based technology companies. Alibaba's stock had soared 15.7% over the past four sessions, after closing on Oct. 4 at the lowest price since January 2019. The broad rally comes after reports that Chinese regulators fined food delivery giant Meituan the equivalent of more than $500 million, as that was a lot less than many had expected and it removes an overhang for the company and other tech stocks. Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares ran up 8.4% toward a three-month high. Among U.S.-listed shares of other China-based tech giants, JD.com Inc. climbed 1.8%, iQIYI Inc. rose 3.2%, Baidu Inc. rallied 2.6% and Bilibili Inc. advanced 3.1%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF gained 1.4% in Monday's premarket, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Us Congress#Wall St#Infrastructure#Wall Street#Merck Co#Fed#Dow#Lenox Wealth Advisors
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for third straight session

Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, for a third session in a row. Gold prices haven't really gone anywhere this month, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "But it's been fascinating to follow in that time as traders appear to be struggling to determine exactly what its function is against the backdrop of higher inflation, tighter monetary policy, growing uncertainty and stock market jitters," he said. Friday's U.S. jobs report appeared to "break the deadlock, but the rally quickly ran on fumes and the price returned back to where it started," he said. December gold declined by $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,755.70 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their lowest finish since Sept. 29, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Healthcare Trust stock surges after activist investor urged REIT to explore a buyout deal

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. surged 2.5% toward a 19-month high in premarket trading Monday, after activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P. urged the real estate investment trust that owns and operates medical office buildings to explore a sale. In a letter to Healthcare Trust's board, Elliott said given the company's "long-term underperformance" relative to its peers, broader REIT sector and the broader stock market, the "status quo is untenable" as the company's cost of capital makes it uncompetitive. Elliott said it was "confident that highly credible buyers will present compelling offers to acquire the company at a substantial premium to the current trading price," and prices seen since the recent resignation of Chief Executive Scott Peters. The stock, on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since March 2020, has rallied 21.5% over the past 12 months, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has climbed 20.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 26.3%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy