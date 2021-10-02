Wall St. kicks off October with broad rally on strong economic data
On Friday, despite a seesaw opening of the session, all three key indices of Wall St. had rounded off the session in an upbeat tenure, setting off the final quarter of 2021 with a buoyant attitude following release of a raft of upbeat economic data, while media toplines citing US President Joe Biden’s involvement over a potential passage of a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill in the Capitol Hill, had sent investors’ optimism to cloud nine a day after witnessing a withering downturn.www.financial-world.org
Comments / 0