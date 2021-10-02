CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Buccaneers were built in the Patriots’ image before Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski arrived

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were more than the faces of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run last season. They were the final pieces to a roster puzzle. Brady filled a critical void at quarterback, and together he and Gronkowski raised a talented team to its full potential. Naturally, their returns to New England this Sunday have been a hot topic of conversation across the region. But another former Patriot, one equally responsible for Tampa’s title, is also coming home: general manager Jason Licht.

