MLB

Shane Bieber glad to return before offseason; James Karinchak recalled to majors

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Bieber's second outing after returning from the injured list didn't go as smoothly as the first; but then again, the point was mostly just to be out there again. Bieber was on the injured list since mid-June with a shoulder strain before returning last week with just enough time to throw two abbreviated starts before the offseason arrives. The first outing couldn't have gone any smoother with Bieber retiring all nine batters he faced on 34 pitches.

MLB

Karinchak strong in return to Cleveland 'pen

ARLINGTON -- The Indians will get one more look at reliever James Karinchak before the end of the season. With infielder Owen Miller being placed on the bereavement list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, Cleveland filled the vacancy on the roster with Karinchak, who had been with Triple-A Columbus since Aug. 28.
