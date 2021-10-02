37 horror films that will actually scare you this Halloween

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.

Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.

Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.

For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the 1920s to last year’s indie smash hit, Hereditary .

Below, we rank all the horror films that will genuinely scare you – click through the gallery to see what made the cut.

