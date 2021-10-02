CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Smashing pumpkins: how to cure and store squash for winter

By Alys Fowler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOdOY_0cEwtT6D00

I creep through my pumpkin patch, peering under leaves to see the swelling, ripening fruit, counting my bounty for the months ahead. But now the frosts are approaching these need moving indoors to cure and store (you can also cure winter squash from a farmers’ market). This way, you can pick or buy them while ripe, and eat them through the winter.

A properly cured squash will knock the block off anything you’ve tasted from the supermarket. All curing requires is storing the fruit in the right place. But winter squash are a diverse gang and need different treatments if they’re to last into next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBBQN_0cEwtT6D00
Kabocha. Photograph: Shutterstock

First, the basics. A ripe fruit will have a hardened skin that may have surface cracks and will have turned an even colour. It will sound hollow when you thump it, and if you rub the skin, the shine will come off. Only ripe fruit store well. If you can easily dig your thumbnail in, the squash is underripe and won’t last the winter. The skin will continue to harden a little in storage, but not enough for the long term, so eat these soft-skinned ones up first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoicq_0cEwtT6D00
Red kuri squash. Photograph: Alamy

How you pick your squash also matters. Leave the stalk on for as long as possible, since damaging this part will allow rot to set in. Cut the fruit from the plant with a little stem either side of the stalk. If the stalk falls off naturally in storage it isn’t a problem, but between harvest and storage you really want it to remain intact.

Bruising will also result in rot. Once the skins are cured, squash are pretty tough, but until that moment, treat them like kittens. Varieties of Cucurbita pepo such as spaghetti squash, summer crooknecks, acorn, scallop, delicata types and Halloween pumpkins – mature earlier than other types. These are in their prime at the point of harvesting, so prioritise eating those first.

This article comes from Saturday, the new print magazine from the Guardian which combines the best features, culture, lifestyle and travel writing in one beautiful package. Available now in the UK and ROI.

Winter squash of either the Cucurbita maxima (hubbards, bananas, buttercups, kuris) or Cucurbita moschata (butternuts, turbans, kabochas) species mature later and need to cure for a month for good eating and storage. Cured, they can be stored for between four and six months.

Related: Gardening can save the planet. How? Start with your soil | Alys Fowler

For a squash to be cured properly, it must spend 10-14 days at 26-29C, ideally somewhere sunny. The longer they cure, the sweeter they’ll get as the starch is turned into sugars in the relative heat. But finding 26C heat is not that easy. I opt for our sitting room, in as much light as I can get. I turn the fruit halfway through to make sure it hardens evenly.

After this, the fruit needs to be stored in a well-ventilated spot that doesn’t drop below 7C and doesn’t rise too much above 15C. Sheds and garages are unlikely to be suitable, because they get too cold at night. I keep my winter squash in the hallway on a slate floor, where I can keep an eye out for any spoilage. You’d be surprised how one bad apple really does rot the barrel.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

How to preserve your pumpkins

Peoria (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - Decorating for fall with pumpkins is a must, but how can you make sure your pumpkins will last till the end of the season? The "pumpkin experts" said that first, you want to clean and scrub any dirt off your pumpkins with a bleach, soap, and water solution.
PEORIA, IL
People

Food For Halloween: How to Make Chocolate Churro Bats

Learn how to make the most delicious and on-theme recipes for your Halloween party!. Boring tweets just aren't going to fly this Halloween, so you'll want to make these cute, crunchy and super-charming churro bats. They only look complicated, so watch the "Food For...Halloween" video above to get the recipe that will have people going batty.
RECIPES
Agriculture Online

Harvesting and storing pumpkins

Several years ago we had a small pumpkin patch that produced maybe three pumpkins, but it was fun to watch them grow over the summer. The toughest part was figuring out when to pick them. Mike Roegge is a local foods and small farm educator at the University of Illinois....
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Squash#Summer Squash#Spaghetti Squash#Delicata Squash#Acorn Squash#Red Kuri Squash
pilot.com

Summer Ends With Winter Squash

Once again, Mother Nature got it right: a harvest that comes pre-packaged needs no refrigeration, over-winters, yields ready-to-plant seeds, doubles as décor and, long ago, was sturdy enough to weaponize against invading tribes. This would be winter squash, nicknamed the turtle veg after its hard rind. When butternuts and acorns...
AGRICULTURE
TravelDailyNews.com

How to transport a parrot during winter

Don't hold the bird with your hands once you arrive at your destination. It is recommended to place the box and the bird's permanent cage near to one other and open the doors to let the animal down and it will be content to return to its normal location of residence.
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Smashing Pumpkin And Carob Dog Treat Recipe

When furry ghouls come scratching at your door, offer them a pumpkin and carob homemade treat. And maybe, they’ll save their “tricks” for someone else’s lawn!. Billy Corgan has nothing on these treats! We love the health benefits that pureed pumpkin has for our dogs, while our pups love the sweetness of carob. It’s a match made in doggy treat heaven! This was the inspiration behind our Smashing Pumpkin and Carob Dog Treat Recipe (although, I’m still a big fan of the band!).
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Monterey County Herald

Savory pumpkin and squash recipes for fall cooking and cravings

Call it a seasonal collision, but fall’s splendidly bumpy, striped and oblong gourds are spilling onto the heirloom tomato tables at farmers markets around the Bay Area. And it won’t be long before temperatures dip — they will, right? — and the days stretch to the point that you’ll crave cozy sweaters and a warm bowl of winter squash soup.
RECIPES
okcfox.com

Amy's Take: Winter Squash

Healthy lifestyle contributor, Amy Mcree is back with a delicious winter squash recipe that you can make in three easy steps. You can get a jumpstart on a healthier lifestyle by going to Amy's website, earthtoamy.com.
RECIPES
oilcity.news

Pumpkins: Talk about squash goals

It’s finally October! I’m so excited to finally pull out all the pumpkin things. Pumpkin everything! What are you most excited about? I am looking forward to my homemade pumpkin pie! Oh, and pumpkin carving! Okay, I might be a little too excited about this pumpkin stuff!. Check out what...
CASPER, WY
Albany Herald

How to roast pumpkin seeds

Carving jack-o’-lanterns is a Halloween tradition that both adults and children enjoy. It’s hard to resist an opportunity to carve a funny or scary face into a pumpkin that will soon make its way to the front porch, but there’s another irresistible element to carving pumpkins as well. Roasted pumpkin...
RECIPES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Sprouted seeds a cure for winter blues

Chilly nights and shorter days signal that the growing season here is darn near over. Certainly we have had a longer stretch of summer weather than I expected, so it has been hard to give up on my gardens. One thing that I will miss (actually I will surely miss...
GARDENING
myrtlebeachsc.com

How To Carve A Pumpkin For Halloween

Halloween is almost upon us, and many of us are already using it as an excuse to eat plenty of sweets and binge watch our favorite horror classics. One aspect of celebrating Halloween that is always super fun is carving a pumpkin. Whether you display it inside your home or even in the office, a pumpkin can be a super fun way to celebrate the season and carving one is a great activity for a Sunday afternoon!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Pumpkins Last?

The fall season shows up in many ways—Pumpkin Spice Lattes, autumnal takes on comfort food like pumpkin ravioli, breaking out pumpkin-scented candles. No one has forgotten about apple cider doughnuts, but the everything-pumpkin craze is a sure sign that fall has officially arrived. With pumpkin purchases skyrocketing at this time...
AGRICULTURE
Journal Inquirer

Winter squash is in season at at farmers markets; Here are 2 recipes

All summer, we enjoy our share of zucchini and summer squashes. Come autumn, we happily embrace their harder-shelled, densely-fleshed, sweet-tasting brethren. Like summer squash, mild-tasting winter squash welcomes bold flavor additions. Most winter squash varieties keep well for weeks, sometimes months, so fans can stock up at local farmers markets and produce stands.
AGRICULTURE
almanac.com

How to Cure and Store Root Vegetables

How do you store root vegetables so they remain in perfect condition throughout the winter? Here’s an article (with video demo) on how to harvest, cure, and store potatoes, sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, parsnips, and all those roots to enjoy those stews, roasts, and comfort food during the cold months when little else is growing!
LIFESTYLE
The Blade

Great pumpkins: Seasonal squash are fall decor with staying power

Pumpkins have, all things considered, fairly thick skin — and not just because you need a carving knife to get under it. No, their thick skin is most apparent in their longevity. Their presence in our food and decorations precedes the Constitution, and despite history’s best efforts — societal unrest, political turmoil, maybe a pandemic or two — few institutions have proven as indefatigable as the pumpkin. Where there is fall, there will be pumpkins, and where there are pumpkins, there will be fall décor.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox17

Pumpkins-a-Plenty at your local Meijer store

The benefits of Michigan’s Fall Harvests are starting to raise spirits in a big way this week at Meijer stores. As families begin to plan for Halloween, produce experts say the key to meeting demand for families seeking their own great pumpkins is really a matter that is home-grown, or Michigan-made.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy