Tell us: how has the climate crisis changed your home?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Awoman drives through floodwater during heavy rainfall in Miami. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

For many in America, 2021 has been the year that the climate crisis matured from a worrying abstraction into a very present catastrophe, with much of the country ensnared in a vicious cycle of heatwaves, drought, wildfires and flooding.

As ever, the effects have not been evenly distributed. Poorer people are the worst hit – more likely to work outside, with less access to air conditioning and public services, and fewer resources to relocate to safer ground. But the emergency has never felt so close for so many people.

The homes we’ve known are changing, inevitably and irreversibly . We want to hear what this looks and feels like. We’re asking Guardian readers all over the US to share the tangible ways the climate crisis has affected their communities and their lives. We are particularly interested in hearing about how things have changed since 2015, when the global community last came together to commit to limiting the emissions responsible for heating the planet.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact for publication before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

Steve Chambers
8d ago

Where shall I start? Climate change? Keep your fraudulent theory to yourselves. Still hot, still rains and still gets cold for about a week. Same ole’ same ole’

IN THIS ARTICLE
