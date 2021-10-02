CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young country diary: deep in the woods, my senses can’t tell what season it is

Isabelle walking her dog, Gunner, in the woods. ‘The browns, yellows and reds of the leaves that I saw in the trees during the summer are now below my feet.’

The seasons are changing, but it’s hard to tell which one is next. The birds are still tweeting as if it is a midsummer’s day, but as the leaves crunch beneath my feet, it is clear that autumn is approaching. Blue skies have been replaced with grey and there is a damp smell as the mix of thick mud on the ground and humidity in the air creates confusion for my senses. It is September on the ground, October in the sky, but it feels like it could be July or August. Is this climate change or just the change of the seasons, or both?

The branches sway as we venture further into the woods. The browns, yellows and reds of the leaves that I saw in the trees during the summer are now below my feet. There are no buildings or sounds of traffic, just nature doing its thing. The never-ending forest and adventure awaits. Like the autumn leaves that have been released from the clutch of their branches, I feel free.

