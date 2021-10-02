Shane Bieber glad to return before offseason; James Karinchak recalled to majors

Happy Friday, everyone! Dan Schneier here to wish an especially happy Friday to Atlanta Braves fans after their team clinched the NL East with a 5-3 win over the Phillies. Thursday's win was the sweep for Atlanta over Philadelphia, and it's their fourth straight NL East title. The Astros are back on top in the AL West and their win over the Rays clinched the division title as well. They're not the only happy fans in the West as the Mariners are now tied for a wild-card berth following wins. And on the flip side, the collapse continues for San Diego as the Dodgers swept the Padres on Thursday.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO