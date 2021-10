Lima City Schools kicked off their campaign to reach out to community members Wednesday afternoon. The “Meet us at the Bus Stop” started with one of their four stops at Westgate Entertainment Center. Students, parents, and residents were invited to come out to the bus and talk with the superintendent and treasurer about the upcoming renewal levy and the new “Every Day. On Time” attendance campaign. The levy is a five-year 5.99 mill combined levy for operating costs and permanent improvements, which was renewed back in 2016.

LIMA, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO