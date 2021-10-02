CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith County, NE

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 05:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; Perkins DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Perkins, Lincoln and Keith Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

